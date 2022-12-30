Ogunbowale (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.
Ogunbowale showed up on the Texans' injury report Thursday as limited by a knee issue and maintained that activity level and listing to wrap up Week 17 prep. If he avoids inactive status Sunday, he'll continue to work behind Royce Freeman as the team's No. 2 running back with Dameon Pierce (ankle) out for the season, which so far has resulted in 16 carries for 42yards and no targets over the last two games.
