Ogunbowale rushed eight times for 14 yards and did not draw a target in the Texans' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Ogunbowale was outpaced by practice-squad callup Royce Freeman by three carries and 37 yards in the Texans' first game without Dameon Pierce (IR-ankle). The lack of usage in the air attack was also somewhat curious, considering both Ogunbowale's well-established track record as a receiver and Kansas City's propensity for allowing production through the air to running backs. Given the solid 4.6 yards per carry Freeman churned out Sunday, it's likely a similar pecking order holds for a Week 16 divisional road matchup against the Titans on Saturday afternoon.