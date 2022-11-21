site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Targeted in loss
Ogunbowale caught is lone target for five yards and played four snaps in Sunday's 23-10 loss to Washington in Week 11.
Ogunbowale has been given a few touches over the last several weeks, but he could return to special teams duty only once the recently claimed Eno Benjamin is ready to play.
