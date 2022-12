Ogunbowale had one carry for minus-3 yards and caught both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys in Week 14.

Ogunbowale had 18 snaps, the most of any back not named Dameon Pierce, who left late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. After Pierce left, the coaching staff went with Rex Burkhead (five snaps) over Ogunbowale or Eno Benjamin (eight snaps). If Pierce is unable to play next Sunday against Kansas City, Ogunbowale is in line for more playing time.