Ogunbowale rushed the ball eight times for 28 yards in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans.

Ogunbowale served as the change of pace back behind Royce Freeman in Houston's backfield. He wasn't able to muster much production, as his longest rush of the day went for only eight yards. Notably, Ogunbowale also wasn't targeted for the second consecutive game, a dent to his already minimal utility for fantasy purposes.