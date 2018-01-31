Kilgo signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Kilgo failed to find a home in 2017 after spending the previous season on the Patriots' practice squad. The 26-year-old also spent time with the Broncos in 2015. He'll now look to solidify a spot on Texans' 53-man roster in 2018.