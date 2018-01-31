Texans' Darius Kilgo: Signs reserve/future contract
Kilgo signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Kilgo failed to find a home in 2017 after spending the previous season on the Patriots' practice squad. The 26-year-old also spent time with the Broncos in 2015. He'll now look to solidify a spot on Texans' 53-man roster in 2018.
More News
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...