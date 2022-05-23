Daniels signed with the Texans on Monday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Daniels spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals, mostly supplying deeper tight end depth for them, a roll he'll likely have if he can crack the Texans roster. Last season Daniels appeared in 15 contests, making one catch on four targets for no yards.
