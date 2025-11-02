site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Darrell Taylor: Downgraded to out
RotoWire Staff
Taylor (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The defensive end did not record a stat before exiting. Taylor had only played on about 11 defensive snaps per game going into Sunday.
