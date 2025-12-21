Texans' Darrell Taylor: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
Taylor (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Taylor was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was able to log consecutive full practices to close out the week. Despite the performances, the defensive end will not be activated to play against the Raiders. With the Texans currently in the AFC playoff picture as the No. 7 seed, the team may be taking injuries slowly as they head towards the postseason.