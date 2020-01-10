Fells (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs after being limited at practice Friday.

Fells was added to the Texans' injury report Friday, which implies an in-practice setback. Meanwhile, Jordan Akins (hamstring) -- who was inactive for last weekend's wild-card win over the Bills -- a game in which Fells logged a 96 percent snap share, is also listed as questionable for the contest. As a result, the status of both tight ends is worth monitoring in advance of Sunday's 3:05 p.m. ET kickoff.