Fells (hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Fells has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions while nursing a hand injury presumably sustained Week 15. He remains on track for Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers, barring any setbacks. Fells has fallen behind Jordan Akins in terms of targets in recent weeks, but he remains Houston's top tight end in terms of offensive snaps.

