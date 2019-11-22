Fells caught one of two targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts in Week 12.

Fells had one long catch to set up the Texans' first field goal and added his team-leading 10th red zone target, one of only two plays Houston ran inside Indianapolis' 20-yard-line. The 33-year-old Fells has scored six touchdowns, all from the red zone, and is tied for the lead among tight ends in TD receptions.