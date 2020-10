Fells caught two of two targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 31-23 loss to Minnesota.

Fells played a season-high 52 snaps after Jordan Akins left the game due to a concussion. Akins. who had three targets in 19 snaps, had moved ahead of Fells on the depth chart, but it could be Fells lining up as the primary tight end Week 5 at home against Jacksonville.