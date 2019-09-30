Fells caught is only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers in Week 4.

A week after being targeted six times, Fells dropped to a more normal amount Week 4. This was the second time in four games he's received a solitary target. While he's the starter, Fells (11 targets) is second behind Jordan Akins (14) in terms of attention from quarterback Deshaun Watson.