Texans' Darren Fells: Catches two passes in loss
Fells caught both of his targets for 27 total yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts.
Fells continues to see the field plenty, with at least 40 offensive snaps in five of his last six games, but targets are less than consistent. He has just two games with more than three targets this season. The broad-bodied tight end doesn't necessarily need a ton of targets to come up big as evidenced by his two-target-two-touchdown Week 5 performance, but inconsistency in targets risks the more-than-occasional dud from Fells. Sunday brings a matchup against Oakland's 31st-ranked pass defense.
