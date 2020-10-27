Houston interim head coach Romeo Crennel said Fells was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Packers because of how the opponent was defending, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Crennel said the wide receivers were able to get open and make plays, so it would appear the game dictated receiver usage. It was curious to see Fells, who has three touchdown receptions, without a catch or target in 78 snaps Week 7. The 6-foot-7 tight end usually presents a large target in the red zone, but the Texans had to settle for field goals on two trips inside the 20. The Texans are on a bye Week 8, and Crennel hopes tight Jordan Akins (ankle) will be ready to play Week 9 against the Jaguars, which will crimp Fells' playing time.