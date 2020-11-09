Fells caught two of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over Jacksonville.

Fells saw his playing time shrink with the return of Jordan Akins. He still led the tight ends with 33 snaps, ahead of Pharaoh Brown (25) and Akins (25), but the window closed on him seeing north of 50 snaps. The good news for Fells and the team's other tight ends is that the position group was given eight chances, the third highest total of the season. This, after no tight end was targeted in Houston's previous game, a Week 7 loss to the Packers.