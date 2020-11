Fells caught both of his targets for 29 yards while playing 21 snaps (34 percent) in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Patriots.

Fells trailed both Jordan Akins (31 snaps, 51 percent) and Pharaoh Brown (27, 44 percent) in playing time, but he remains part of the three-headed grouping. With injuries to Randall Cobb (toe) and Kenny Stills (quadriceps) forcing them to leave Sunday's game early, Houston could rely on their tight ends Week 12 when the Texans play in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.