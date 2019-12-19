Play

Fells (hand) won't carry an injury designation into Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.

After being limited in practices Tuesday and Wednesday, Fells received the green light for the Week 16 matchup by putting in a full workout Thursday. Fells should thus be in the clear to lead Houston's tight-end group in snaps Saturday like he typically does most weeks, though he's actually drawn fewer targets in the passing game of late than backup Jordan Akins.

