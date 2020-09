Fells caught two of four targets for 23 yards and a 10-yard touchdown catch in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Fells, who tied for the lead among tight ends with seven touchdown receptions in 2019, snagged his first score of the season Sunday. He and Jordan Akins share the tight end job, but Akins (nine targets) has drawn more attention from quarterback Deshaun Watson than Fells (six).