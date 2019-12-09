Play

Fells caught two of four targets for two yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Broncos in Week 14.

Fells had fewer targets and playing time than backup Jordan Akins, who, despite having fewer touchdowns this season, is considered the better receiving threat. When Houston fell behind 14-0 after one quarter and 31-3 at halftime, Fells' playing time took a hit.

