Fells secured one of two targets for a 22-yard touchdown in the Texans' 37-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The veteran tight end, who's shown a nose for the end zone in the past, was back in the scoring column Sunday for the first time since Week 6 courtesy of a 22-yard grab with 6:15 remaining. The score was the final one of the day for the Texans and gave Houston a relatively short-lived 31-27 lead at the time. Despite hitting pay dirt Sunday, Fells remains fairly deep down the depth chart in Houston's pass-catching corps and is difficult to trust in a Week 17 matchup against the Titans to close out the season.