Texans' Darren Fells: Has four catches in playoff win
Fells caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Houston's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills in their AFC wild-card round playoff game Saturday.
Fells filled his usual role as the Texans' lead tight end and had his most catches, targets and yards since Week 8. Three of his receptions came on third down to move the sticks, and he had catches on two separate scoring drives. He might have been remembered in a different light had his third-down drop on Houston's first overtime possession led to a Bills' score. Fells played 66 of 69 snaps (96 percent) while the only other active tight end, Jordan Thomas, played just eight.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.