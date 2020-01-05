Fells caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Houston's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills in their AFC wild-card round playoff game Saturday.

Fells filled his usual role as the Texans' lead tight end and had his most catches, targets and yards since Week 8. Three of his receptions came on third down to move the sticks, and he had catches on two separate scoring drives. He might have been remembered in a different light had his third-down drop on Houston's first overtime possession led to a Bills' score. Fells played 66 of 69 snaps (96 percent) while the only other active tight end, Jordan Thomas, played just eight.