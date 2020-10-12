Fells recorded two receptions on two targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against Jacksonville.

Fells did the majority of his damage on a 44-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter. His only other catch came earlier in the contest on the Texans' second drive, which ended with a field goal. Fells was the top tight end option for the team in the absence of Jordan Akins (concussion), but Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb combined to see targets on 25 of Deshaun Watson's 35 pass attempts. That leaves Fells as a touchdown-or-bust type option even if Akins remains out in Week 6 against the Titans.