Fells caught six of seven targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over Kansas City in Week 6.

The catches, targets and receiving yards were season highs for Fells, and it was his first game over 50 yards. The Texans leaned heavily on its ground game and used a lot of two-tight end sets, so Fells also enjoyed a season-high snap count (80 of 92, 87 percent). While he didn't record a touchdown catch, Fells has been used as a red zone target this season -- he had one target Sunday -- and is tied with Will Fuller for the team-lead at three scores.