Texans' Darren Fells: Leads TEs in snaps
Fells caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Jaguars.
Fells, who made his second straight start at tight end, was the position group's leader in snaps with 44, five more than Jordan Akins. When the Texans' offense tilts more toward the running game, as it did Sunday, Fells will be on the field more than Akins. Through two weeks, Fells has one catch on four targets.
