Fells was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a hand injury.

Fells presumably sustained the injury in this past weekend's 24-21 win over the Titans, but it didn't stop him from playing 83 percent of the offensive snaps and contributing one catch for a two-yard gain on two targets. Expect Fells to ultimately gain clearance for the Texans' matchup Saturday with the Buccaneers.

