Fells was not targeted in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Packers.
This was another game that got away early from the Texans, who were down by 21 points at halftime and never got within two scores with Green Bay after that. That led to Houston's heavy usage for wide receivers and little need for its tight ends. The game snapped Fells' touchdown streak to two games. With Jordan Akins (ankle) working his way back from an ankle injury and Houston entering a bye week, Fells' playing time could take a hit Week 9 in Jacksonville.
More News
-
Texans' Darren Fells: Will top TE depth chart Week 7•
-
Texans' Darren Fells: Strong effort in loss•
-
Texans' Darren Fells: Set atop depth chart again•
-
Texans' Darren Fells: Hauls in 44-yard touchdown•
-
Texans' Darren Fells: Atop depth chart with Akins injured•
-
Texans' Darren Fells: Benefits from Akins injury•