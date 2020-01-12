Texans' Darren Fells: On track to play
Fells (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is expected to play, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
The Texans list three skill-position players as questionable -- Fells, Will Fuller (groin) and Kenny Stills (knee) -- but the trio is trending toward suiting up for the divisional-round showdown in Kansas City. Assuming he gains clearance to play and experiences no in-game complications with the hip, Fells should dominate the playing time at tight end. No. 2 tight end Jordan Akins (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second straight game, and his absence in the wild-card win over Buffalo allowed Fells to play 96 percent of the offensive snaps, his highest share of the season.
