Fells (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is expected to play, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The Texans list three skill-position players as questionable -- Fells, Will Fuller (groin) and Kenny Stills (knee) -- but the trio is trending toward suiting up for the divisional-round showdown in Kansas City. Assuming he gains clearance to play and experiences no in-game complications with the hip, Fells should dominate the playing time at tight end. No. 2 tight end Jordan Akins (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second straight game, and his absence in the wild-card win over Buffalo allowed Fells to play 96 percent of the offensive snaps, his highest share of the season.