Fells was not targeted in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Titans.
This was the fourth time over the last 10 games that Fells was not targeted. A surprise leader among tight ends with seven touchdowns last season, Fells was not presented with as many opportunities in 2020; his 28 overall targets and four red-zone targets this season were lower than the 48 and 13 he had in 2019. Fells has one year left on a deal, but he has dropped behind Jordan Akins, who is under contract for 2021, in terms of playing time and targets.