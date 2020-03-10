Texans' Darren Fells: Re-signs with Houston
Fells is signing a two-year, $7 million contract to stay with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fells signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract last offseason and went on to set career highs in every major receiving category: 34 catches for 341 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 targets. He's mostly been known for run blocking throughout his pro career, but he does have 17 TDs among his 102 catches, and his 12 red-zone targets last season were second most among Houston pass catchers. With Fells entering his age-34 season and likely to take on a good number of snaps again, the 2020 fantasy prospects for Jordan Akins (hamstring), Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring don't look great. Expect the Texans to use some form of rotation at tight end, likely involving two or three players on a regular basis.
