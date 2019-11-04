Texans' Darren Fells: Scores again
Fells caught one of three targets for one yard and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.
Fells found the end zone for the third time in the last two games and has a team-high six, which also tied a franchise record for touchdowns by a tight end in a single season. He's been a major surprise in the Texans' offense with career highs in catches (24), targets (31) and touchdowns (six).
