Fells caught one of three targets for one yard and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.

Fells found the end zone for the third time in the last two games and has a team-high six, which also tied a franchise record for touchdowns by a tight end in a single season. He's been a major surprise in the Texans' offense with career highs in catches (24), targets (31) and touchdowns (six).