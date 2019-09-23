Fells caught five of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers in Week 3.

Fells led Houston's tight ends in playing time and targets for a second straight game but took a backseat to Jordan Akins, who caught two touchdowns in the win. Houston's tight ends took on an expanded role in the gameplan for the Chargers, receiving 11 targets Week 3 after being targeted a combined seven times over the first two games. Maybe not so coincidentally, involving the tight ends led to quarterback Deshaun Watson throwing for a season-high 351 yards, the fifth-highest total of his three-year career.