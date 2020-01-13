Fells caught three of seven targets for 22 yards and four-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 51-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Fells, who ranked third among tight ends with seven touchdowns during the regular season, snapped a five-game streak without a score. The 33-year-old Fells began the season as an afterthought as a receiver, competing with three tight ends that the Texans had drafted over the last two drafts, but he emerged as a go-to target in the red zone for quarterback Deshaun Watson. He had career highs in targets (48), catches (34), yards (341) and touchdowns (seven) as he enters free agency.