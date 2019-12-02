Fells caught two of three targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 win over New England.

Fells, who is tied for the league lead among tight ends with seven touchdowns, recorded his first TD in three games. He remains the top dog among the team's tight ends even with the return of Jordan Thomas. Fells' 42 snaps were more than Jordan Akins (31) and Thomas (14).