Texans' Darren Fells: Scores pair of red-zone TDs
Fells caught both of his targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 53-32 win over the Falcons in Week 5.
Fells' two touchdown grabs gives him three scores for the season, tying him with Will Fuller for team high. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has involved Houston's tight ends more in 2019 than he did last year. Fells and Jordan Akins have has many red zone targets (seven) as the team's more heralded wideouts.
