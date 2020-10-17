Fells is set to operate as the No. 1 tight end with Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion) ruled out ahead of Sunday's game, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Fells participated in a season-high 86 percent of the team's snaps with Akins out against the Jaguars last week, but he still saw just two targets, matching his total from each of the previous two weeks. The fact the veteran tight end turned one of them into a 44-yard touchdown is promising, but Fells still remains a last-resort touchdown-dependent option for fantasy managers unless the Texans choose to start involving him more in the offense.