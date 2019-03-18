Texans' Darren Fells: Signs with Texans
Fells is signing a one-year contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fells was released by the Browns on March 10 after catching 11 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games during the 2018 campaign. He only has 68 receptions in 70 NFL appearances, but 10 of them have gone for a score and he also has a strong reputation for blocking. Fells has a nice opportunity to compete for playing time ahead of his age-33 season, as the Texans figure to have an open competition at tight end with Ryan Griffin, Jordan Thomas, Jordan Akins and Jerell Adams all in the mix for snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...