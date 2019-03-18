Fells is signing a one-year contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fells was released by the Browns on March 10 after catching 11 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games during the 2018 campaign. He only has 68 receptions in 70 NFL appearances, but 10 of them have gone for a score and he also has a strong reputation for blocking. Fells has a nice opportunity to compete for playing time ahead of his age-33 season, as the Texans figure to have an open competition at tight end with Ryan Griffin, Jordan Thomas, Jordan Akins and Jerell Adams all in the mix for snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories