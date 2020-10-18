Fells caught six of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to the Titans.

Fells stepped up with fellow tight end Jordan Akins (concussion) sitting out for the second consecutive week. The 34-year-old tight end has displayed a nose for the end zone, with three touchdowns this season and 10 since the start of last season. Fells' second-quarter trip to the end zone in this one came from one yard out on fourth down. He'll look to stretch his touchdown streak to three games in Week 7 against the Packers.