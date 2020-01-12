Play

Fells (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Jordan Akins (hamstring) won't play Sunday, which should lead to Fells garnering ample playing time against the Chiefs. In last weekend's wild-card win over the Bills, Fells logged a 96 percent share of his team's offensive snaps, en route to hauling in four of five targets for 37 yards.

