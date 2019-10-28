Fells caught six of six targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-27 win over the Raiders in Week 8.

Fells was the safety valve on a pair of plays extended by quarterback Dehsau Watson's legs. It was the second multi-touchdown effort of the season, giving him a career-high five touchdowns over eight games. The 33-year-old tight end has caught all seven of his red-zone targets for 75 yards and five scores.