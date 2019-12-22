Texans' Darren Fells: Three grabs in Week 16 win
Fells caught all three targets for 27 yards in Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay in Week 16.
One of Fells' targets was a red zone catch for a 10-yard gain, but he we went a third straight week without reaching the end zone. He's second among NFL tight ends with seven touchdowns, behind only the Ravens' Mark Andrews (eight). The three catches, his most since Week 8 against Oakland, gives him 34, three more than fellow tight end Jordan Akins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...