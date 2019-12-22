Fells caught all three targets for 27 yards in Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay in Week 16.

One of Fells' targets was a red zone catch for a 10-yard gain, but he we went a third straight week without reaching the end zone. He's second among NFL tight ends with seven touchdowns, behind only the Ravens' Mark Andrews (eight). The three catches, his most since Week 8 against Oakland, gives him 34, three more than fellow tight end Jordan Akins.