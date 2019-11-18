Play

Fells caught one of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 41-7 loss to Baltimore.

Fells, a surprising leader among tight ends with six touchdown catches, saw his two-game touchdown streak end. The Ravens steamrolled the Texans, who had one receiver with more than 27 receiving yards.

