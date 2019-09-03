Fells is listed as the first tight end on the Texans depth chart.

Fells was listed as the starting tight end in the game books for Houston's first three preseason games before he sat out the finale. He caught both of his preseason targets for 34 yards and played little beyond the first quarter. His placement atop the tight ends could be a nod to Fells' talent as a blocker, while Jordan Akins or Jerell Adams, listed second and third on the depth chart, respectively, becomes the position group's target leader.

