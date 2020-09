Fells caught two of two targets for 19 yards in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1.

Neither of Fells' targets came in the red zone, and he played fewer snaps (25) than Jordan Akins (48), who had two targets and a red-zone touchdown. Fells was a favored red-zone target in 2019 when he scored seven touchdowns, but the Texans reshaped their receiving corps during the offseason. As such, tight ends may not have as big a role in 2020.