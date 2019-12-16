Texans' Darren Fells: Two targets in Week 15 win
Fells caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Titans in Week 15.
Fells, who has a career-high seven touchdowns in 2019, did not score for the second straight week. It was also the second straight game without a red-zone target. He remains Houston's leader among tight ends in terms of playing time but has fallen behind Jordan Akins in terms of targets. The Texans are on the road Week 15 against Tampa Bay, whose defense has surrendered the fourth-most yards per game (62.3) and are tied for fourth with seven touchdowns allowed to tight ends.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...