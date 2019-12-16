Fells caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Titans in Week 15.

Fells, who has a career-high seven touchdowns in 2019, did not score for the second straight week. It was also the second straight game without a red-zone target. He remains Houston's leader among tight ends in terms of playing time but has fallen behind Jordan Akins in terms of targets. The Texans are on the road Week 15 against Tampa Bay, whose defense has surrendered the fourth-most yards per game (62.3) and are tied for fourth with seven touchdowns allowed to tight ends.