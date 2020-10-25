Fells will elevate to the No. 1 spot on Houston's tight end depth chart with Jordan Akins (ankle) having been deemed inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

With Akins sidelined for each of the past two weeks, Fells has totaled eight receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns in matchups against the Jaguars and Titans. The 34-year-old also logged starts between Weeks 1 and 4 while Akins was available, but he's become more of a go-to passing-game option of late, with nine targets over his past two appearances.