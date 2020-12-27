Johnson rushed 12 times for 128 yards and a touchdown and secured all three of his targets for 11 yards and another score in the Texans' 37-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

A week after racking up 11 receptions in a loss to the Colts, Johnson stood out for his work on the ground Sunday with a highly efficient performance highlighted by a 48-yard run. Johnson had yet to cross the 100-yard mark as a Texan until Sunday, and his receiving touchdown was his first since Week 7. Johnson will look to put together another strong game to cap off his first season in Houston with against the vulnerable Titans defense in the Week 17 finale.