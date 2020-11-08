Johnson won't return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars after suffering a concussion.
Prior to his exit from the contest, he recorded two carries for 16 yards. In his absence Sunday, Duke Johnson has taken over as the Texans' lead running back.
More News
-
Texans' David Johnson: Possible concussion•
-
Texans' David Johnson: Facing poor rush defense Week 9•
-
Texans' David Johnson: Productive as receiver•
-
Texans' David Johnson: Finds paydirt in high-scoring loss•
-
Texans' David Johnson: Tops 100 total yards•
-
Texans' David Johnson: Held in check by Vikings•