Johnson carried the ball 14 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and caught three of five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Titans.

While the circumstances of his arrival in Houston, as part of Bill O'Brien's last ill-advised trade, were less than ideal, Johnson put together a solid 2020 campaign when he was healthy, amassing 1,005 scrimmage yards and eight TDs (six rushing, two receiving) in 12 games. With one more season left on his current contract, Johnson could well find himself back with the Texans next year, but he would also carry a small dead cap hit of $2.1 million if the team's new regime decides to move in a different direction in the backfield.